DGR NCWTS Advance: Kansas Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Tanner Gray enters Kansas Speedway for his 19th start of the 2022 season and the 67th NCWTS start of his career.

In the series' last outing at Richmond Raceway, Gray finished 16th after being trapped a lap down in the race's final stage.

The 23-year-old will be making his sixth career start at the 1.5-mile oval. In 2020, Gray wheeled the No. 15 to his best finish at the venue, earning a fourth-place finish. In the first Kansas outing this season, Gray put in a ninth-place qualifying effort before handing issues rendered him to an 18th-place finish.

Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has accumulated five top-fives, 10 top-tens, and one victory at Kansas Speedway. Gray and Hillman Jr. enter Kansas as their first contest together at a mile-and-a-half track layout, where the veteran shot-caller has a history of sustained success.

