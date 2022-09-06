Brett Moffitt Returns to AM Racing at Kansas Speedway

AM Racing confirmed today that 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will return to the organization and pilot the team’s flagship No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway.



Moffitt’s efforts will be supported by longtime partners The Rasmussen Group and its subsidiaries Concrete Supply and JMT Trucking as well as Destiny Homes.



Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Ia. will make his third Truck Series start for the Statesville, N.C.-based team after piloting the team’s second entry at Knoxville Raceway in 2021 and the No. 22 earlier this season.



“I am really excited to get back behind the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST for AM Racing at Kansas,” said Moffitt. “We’ve had a fair amount of success at Kansas Speedway over the years in trucks.



“Thanks to everyone at AM Racing for allowing me to get back in their truck for this race and all of the partners for their support throughout this year.”



Moffitt, 30, will make his seventh Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway and looks to catapult AM



Racing to its first career Truck Series win while eyeing his 13th Truck Series win at the site of his last timely victory in the 2020 Clean Harbors 200.



In addition to the win, he has posted two top-five and four top-10 finishes at Kansas.



“Hopefully we can repeat 2020 and be able to take the folks from Concrete Supply, JMT Trucking and Destiny Homes back to victory lane again,” added Moffitt.



Longtime Motorsports veteran Jamie Jones will serve as Moffitt’s crew chief for the 19th Truck Series race of the season.



“AM Racing is proud to have Brett Moffitt back behind the wheel of our No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado at Kansas Speedway,” said team principal Kevin Cywinski. “Brett has been an asset to our organization in his two prior races with us and we know given his talent and track record at Kansas we will have an opportunity to contend for the win.”



In addition to Concrete Supply, JMT Trucking and Destiny Homes – AM Technical Solutions, Aspen Aire Inc., Circle B Diecast, Gilcrest Jewett, Sparco and Vista Investments will serve as associate marketing partners for the event.



Since 2013, Moffitt has competed in 91 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races capturing three poles, 12 wins, 39 top-five and 53 top-10 finishes and has led more than 1,200 laps. In his first full season of Truck Series competition, Moffitt captured the Truck Series championship title in 2018 driving for Hattori Racing Enterprises.



For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@AMRacingNASCAR).



The Kansas Lottery 200 (134 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 2:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



AM Racing PR