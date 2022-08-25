Zane Smith Set for Future Growth with Front Row Motorsports in 2023

Zane Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Regular Season Champion, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in 2023 to compete in a dynamic schedule that will include defending his regular season championship with the No. 38 team in the NASCAR Truck Series. In addition, Smith will make his Daytona 500 debut with FRM as part of a plan that will include other NASCAR Cup Series starts for the organization as well as possible NASCAR Xfinity Series races in collaboration with FRM.



The plan is part of Smith’s ongoing, long-term agreement and plan for growth with the organization.



“We have been thrilled with the performance by Zane this season,” said Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports. “We always felt that he was the next breakthrough star in the sport, and he has been proving that this season. We have a plan laid out for him and our next step will be to put Zane and that team in NASCAR Cup Series races where we know we can be successful. We also want to give Zane the opportunity to win more races and a championship with our truck series program, and we are excited to see what he will do next season.”



FRM will tap its potent NASCAR Truck Series team to prepare a third NASCAR Cup Series car and work with Smith during the select NASCAR Cup Series starts as an open car. FRM will support Smith with new business and marketing efforts for Xfinity Series races. Currently FRM does not have plans to enter its own Xfinity Series entry.



The FRM truck series team has led Smith to three wins, fifteen top-10, 10 top-five finishes, and the regular season title. Smith is currently second in points and is competing for the championship.



“Chris Lawson, his team, and Zane have really worked well together this season,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager, Front Row Motorsports. “We do not want to change that chemistry, but also feel this team is up to the challenge with Zane to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. We will be strategic as what races we select to enter. We want to allow Zane to highlight what many have seen him do this year at the elite level. We will announce those races later once the 2023 schedules are announced. Until that time, we are focused on winning the truck series championship.”



Smith has continued to add to an already impressive career on the track this season. He currently has six wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to complement his four ARCA Series wins. Off the track, Smith continues to be one of the sport’s most likeable personalities and is the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series Most Popular Driver. He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut earlier this year with an impressive 17th-place finish and is excited for what is ahead.



“Front Row Motorsports has a lot of great momentum now, not only with their Truck Series program, but also with their Cup Series program,” said Smith, a two-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship runner-up. “While I’m 100 percent focused now on the Truck Series playoffs and racing to win a championship for our partners, I’m excited for what the future holds next season as I get the opportunity to also compete at the next level and continue to grow as a race car driver.”



Smith and the team return to the track on Friday, September 9 at the Kansas Speedway for the third playoff race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.



FRM PR