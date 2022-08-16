New Paint Scheme for Alabama Roofing Professionals and Spencer Boyd at Talladega

Today the top roofing company in Alabama, Alabama Roofing Professionals, was announced as the primary sponsor for Spencer Boyd’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado at Talladega Superspeedway for the third time. The paint scheme that visited victory lane in 2019 has been redesigned and will be easy to spot in the pack of NASCAR Camping World Trucks drafting around the iconic Super Speedway.



“This one is for Alabama!” Spencer Boyd said about the upcoming race at Talladega. “The team over at Alabama Roofing Professionals has such pride in serving their community that it raises the stakes for me to put a good run together for them. Our Young’s Motorsports team has won two of the last three races at Dega so we feel good about making the whole state of Alabama proud with this year’s effort.”



The experts in both residential and commercial roofing were on board when Boyd scored his first career win in 2019 at this same race. As always, there are free estimates for all NASCAR fans.



“We’ve got you covered with three locations across the state whether it is for an insurance claim, gutter or insulation upgrades, or just regular maintenance,” said Mike Parlier, owner of Alabama Roofing Professionals. “But when Spencer comes to Talladega, the track is headquarters. With this new red paint scheme and a show truck appearance nearby, we will be turning some heads. We are as proud to support Spencer as we are to be there for our community and the roofs over their heads.”



Spencer and the memorialized truck that won the 2019 race will make an appearance in the area the weekend of the race.



Unlike previous years, all three of NASCAR’s national touring series will race Talladega Superspeedway this fall with trucks and the Xfinity Series racing on Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday - making it one of the most exciting weekends in all motorsports.



The Talladega 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1, 2022 airs live on FS1 at 11:30am ET and marks Alabama Roofing Professionals third primary race with Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd PR