Corey Heim Chips Away to Fifth-Place Finish at Richmond

· Heim lined up for Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway in 16 th after putting down a lap time of 22.925 seconds at 117.775 mph in the qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.

· On the initial start of the race, Heim fell back to 17 th before getting into a groove as he started to chip away at the field.

· With just under 10 laps to go in the opening stage, Heim worked his way into the top-10 for the first time of the night and took the green-and-white checkered flag in 10 th to end Stage One.