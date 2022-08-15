Corey Heim Chips Away to Fifth-Place Finish at Richmond

· The 20-year-old driver brought his JBL Tundra down pit road at the break where the No. 51 team executed a lightning fast four-tire and fuel stop, earning three spots on pit road, sending Heim back out on track to restart in seventh.
· Heim continued to run in the top-10 throughout the middle stanza before passing the No. 52 of Stewart Friesen for fifth with 15 to go in the stage.
· As the field came back to the green-and-white checkered flag to end Stage Two, Heim was scored in sixth, earning an additional five stage points for the No. 51 team.
· Heim radioed that his JBL Tundra was “a little tight in the center of the turn but free on entry”.