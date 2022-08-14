Sunday, Aug 14

GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Richmond

NASCAR Truck Series News
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 SureDone / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 5TH

FINISH: 4TH

POINTS: 4TH

Quote: It seems like you guys are starting to build momentum, getting consistent speed with this truck a couple weeks in a row now, are things turning the tide here?

"I think we are turning the tide a little bit at GMS Racing. Thank you to SureDone [and Auto Parts 4Less] for jumping onboard tonight. We had a solid Chevrolet all day long, but just it wasn't a contender. I do feel like we've made some big gains on the potential of the truck, but we just never quite got the balance good enough for a long run there. [We] qualified fifth and raced from third to fifth for 250 laps. I think we were a fourth place truck tonight, so we will take it, and we will build off of it, and I'm excited to get to Kansas."
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 25TH

FINISH: 23RD

POINTS: 25TH

Quote: “You know, we didn’t really get the finish that we were hoping for tonight at Richmond, but at the end of the day, we were able to learn a lot and improve throughout the night. It’s not often that we can bring home a truck without a scratch on it at a short track, and we definitely needed that. This track is really tough, but I thought that I figured some of it out by the midway point in the race. We’ve got a few weeks to build on our notes for Kansas, and I’m really looking forward to going back there with my No. 24 team.”

GMS Racing PR

