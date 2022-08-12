Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Richmond Raceway August Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series



Richmond Raceway | Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation



Fast Facts

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Jamie Jones



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 24th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd



Chassis Intel: AM Racing Chassis No. 116; previously raced at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 29, 2022 (Start: 20th | Finish: 19th).



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back in the Saddle: Austin Wayne Self will drive the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST for his 14th race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 18th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six primary partnered races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



News Coming Soon: AM Racing is building for its future and will make announcements soon regarding its path for the remainder of the 2022 and 2023 NASCAR seasons in the coming weeks.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Richmond Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway will mark Self’s third start at the 0.875-mile short track.



In his previous two races at Richmond, Self has a best-track finish of 14th after starting 17th in the 2020 ToyotaCare 250.



He holds an average finish at Richmond of 16.5.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Self has made 21 starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish and carries an average finishing position of 19.7.



To The Point(s): Entering Richmond, Self sits 24th in the championship standings.



Despite missing four races this season, 68 points keep Self from 20th in the championship standings secured by Parker Kligerman with nearly 70 percent of the 2022 Truck Series season complete.



120 points separate Self from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Chase Purdy with six races remaining this season.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 22nd in the Truck Series owner standings.



Lucas Oil Raceway | TSport 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Self-made his 142nd career Truck Series start.



After qualifying a respectable 20th in his No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST, Self challenged for a top-20 finish throughout the race and despite wrestling some handling woes throughout Stages 2 and 3, Self was able to bounce back and take advantage of a late race restart to muscle into the top-20 and take the checkered flag in 19th.



Calling the Shots: Veteran crew chief Jamie Jones will lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team this weekend as crew chief.



This weekend marks his 152nd race as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series but the third race for Austin Wayne Self.



In his previous 151 races, Jones has two poles, two wins, 18 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes to his Truck Series resume.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 142 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning seven years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.7.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Richmond Raceway: “I always look forward to competing at Richmond. It has relatively been a good track for us and I believe we can continue that pace on Saturday night.



“Richmond has shown that it can be a strategy track, so you must be aware – especially if you have a late race caution. Tires can be a huge difference and passing is premium.



“Hopefully we will have a good balance on our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST and we can contend for a top-10 finish or better this weekend.”



On 2022 Season: “I think the AM Racing team has shown incredible strength at times during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. We started off the year with some solid results but went through a difficult stretch.



“Recently, I feel like we have picked up where we were at the beginning of the season and I think over the final six races of the year we can continue to showcase the speed in our trucks and deliver some finishes that will turn heads.”

Social Spotlight:

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.



Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the 18th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 3:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

