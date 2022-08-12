Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway August Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 30th 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Still Truckin’: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the ninth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and most recently at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Sponsor Intel: For the 18th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation. Welcome Back: For Richmond, Young’s Motorsports and Kaz Grala welcome back Sim Seats as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made-in-the-USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication. Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks. The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway. In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono, Indianapolis and Richmond, Grala will also compete at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 2022: In his eight Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway, 23rd at Pocono Raceway and a solid 20th in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park respectively. Kaz Grala Truck Series Richmond Raceway Park Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Virginia’s 0.875-mile oval track. Grala, however, does own four prior NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in the Commonwealth with a best finish of ninth twice, including his most recent race in the 2020 September edition of the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 for Richard Childress Racing. Kaz Grala Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Grala has made nine starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish and carrying an average finishing position of 20.0. Lucas Oil Raceway | TSport 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Grala made his 43rd career Truck Series start. After starting his eighth race of the Truck Series season from the 27th place starting position, Grala patiently maneuvered his way through the field and withstood a green-white-checkered finish to net a respectable 20th place finish at the checkered flag. Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 18th Truck Series race. The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation will be his first race as crew chief at the famed Virginia short track. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote: On Richmond Raceway: “I’m so ready for Richmond this weekend. It’s probably one of the tracks I have the most experience on from Xfinity to ARCA and even Late Models as far back as 2013. “It’s a classic short track that really rewards patience and tire conservation, which I feel like are a couple of my strengths behind the wheel. I’ve always been able to steal an extra spot or two at the end of a long run, and we had a stellar long-run pace at Lucas Oil Raceway in our No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. “I’m definitely optimistic about our chances on Saturday night. Young’s Motorsports and I are looking to mix it up with the Playoff drivers and prove what we’re capable of once again, just as I feel we did in our last race together.”