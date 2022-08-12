Dean Thompson - Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Thompson on Saturday night’s race at Richmond: “Our No. 40 team is excited to get to Richmond with Worldwide Express in its entitlement race this weekend. We’re confident we can get things turned around at another short track this week and we’re looking forward to making Worldwide Express and all of its carrier partners proud on Saturday night.”

Thompson at Lucas Oil Raceway: Thompson makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway in Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250.

On the Truck: Thompson’s No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will feature a new paint scheme Saturday night, displaying the logos of Worldwide Express’ carrier partners Southeastern Freight Lines, Yellow, XPO Logistics, TForce Freight, UPS, Estes, AAA Cooper Transportation, R&L Carriers, and Roadrunner. The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation logo will be prominently displayed on the bed top.

Last Time Out – TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (Start: 25th / Finish: 29th): “We brought a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado to the track tonight, but a mechanical failure took away from a much stronger run than the result showed. We’ll continue to go to work these next two weeks to be ready for another short track test at Richmond.”

Niece Motorsports PR