GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

- About SureDone: Reducing your time spent on operational tasks and freeing up time to focus on sales, SureDone provides global multichannel listing, inventory and order management for growing businesses, brands, and enterprises with built in connections to marketplaces such as Auto Parts 4Less, eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Google, Facebook and Instagram, along with storefronts like Shopify and BigCommerce. It also includes a flexible automation engine, connecting to suppliers and internal systems, supporting the import and export of inventory, pricing, order and product data in almost any format, and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical. Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. On the web: www.SureDone.com or contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will be debuting a brand new Silverado RST in Richmond, as GMS Racing chassis no. 345 makes its on-track debut at the 0.75-mile short track. The crew at GMS Fabrication has prepped this piece specifically for the playoffs, and the No. 23 team is eager to see what it can do this weekend.

- Pre-Race Invocation: Ahead of Saturday's Worldwide Express 250, Grant Enfinger will deliver the pre-race invocation on stage with representatives from Motor Racing Outreach. As a devout man of faith, this is a very special opportunity for Grant, who also races with a handwritten Bible verse in his truck each weekend.

- Short Track Heroes: Statistically speaking, short tracks are some of Enfinger's best tracks on the schedule. With three wins, eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes across Richmond, Bristol, Martinsville, and IRP in his career, it's typical to find him near the front of the field at these types of tracks. The veteran won in his first Richmond start back in 2020, and led the second most amount of laps in last year's race as well. Also of note, Crew Chief Jeff Hensley has won twice before at Richmond - first in 2005 with Mike Skinner and most recently in 2020 with Grant.

- Most Recent Winner: After fighting an uphill battle through the majority of the regular season, Grant Enfinger, Jeff Hensley, and the No. 23 team silenced the critics with a convincing first win of the season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The driver of the Champion Power Equipment Chevy was a threat throughout the night, but when a late race caution flew, a gutsy four tire call dropped him down the leaderboard with just a handful of laps left to run. Seemingly out of nowhere in a brilliant drive, Enfinger climbed all the way from 13th on the final two restarts to earn his seventh-career NCWTS win.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Grant Enfinger is the only driver who can breathe easily over the course of the next two races, as his win in Indianapolis secured his spot into the Round of 8. Heading into Richmond, Enfinger sits at the top of the playoffs grid, and is now focused on earning as many playoffs points as possible to build a cushion in the next round. While their spot is guaranteed, the No. 23 team is approaching races at Richmond and Kansas as big opportunities to continue their momentum.

- GE Quote: “I'm definitely a short track guy, so I get excited any time the Camping World Truck Series heads to one. I think Richmond is a place that myself and Hensley have had some success at, and I also think that it's one of those places that fits my natural driving style, so I don't have to change any of my normal tendencies are to race there. I like that the tires fall off, and that we're slipping and sliding, and that we have to manage that situation the whole time. We have some confidence from our last showing at IRP, so we're going to roll that right into Richmond this week."