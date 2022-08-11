John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Safeway Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Richmond Preview

You won at Richmond last year in the Truck Series and had a strong run there earlier this year in the Xfinity Series. Is it a track you look forward going to?

“Yeah, it definitely is. Richmond being in the playoffs now is huge for us and our team, I think. Richmond has been a place I have always loved going to, I’ve always ran really well there, and a place I’ve just figured out as a driver. You have to have good equipment underneath of you and I’m excited to get back in our Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this weekend and go see if we can chase our second victory of the year and our second victory at Richmond. Hopefully, we can put all of our tools, resources, notes, and experience to the test and go out there and kick some butt.”

Last year was a day race, what differences do you expect this year with the race being at night?

“There definitely will be differences racing at night compared to the day; cooler temps, the track probably won’t be as slick, but it’s also later in the year so temps might be around the same as when we were there last year and it being a cooler Spring race. I don’t really know; I don’t know what to expect as far as day to night. I’m glad we’re starting at night and not transitioning from day to night because I feel like that would be an even bigger swing vehicle wise. Just got to stay in tune with what the racetrack is doing, make the right adjustments, be on top of it and just have the right strategy for the whole race.”

You’re 24 points above the cutoff line, how do you feel going into the last two races in the Round of 8?