Black's Tire Highlights Partner Dealers at Richmond

Black's Tire reunites with David Gilliland Racing (DGR) and Tanner Gray for Saturday's NASCAR Camping Word Truck Series event at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. It will be the fourth and final time that the longtime partner will grace the sides of the No. 15 Ford F-150 in 2022.

BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors will utilize the opportunity to partner with and highlight 40 of their Goodyear G3X Partner Dealers who serve North Carolina, South Carolina and Southern Virginia. The name and town of each dealer will be featured on the bed top of Gray's F-150.

In three races with Black's Tire on the hood, the 23-year-old Gray has scored two of his best finishes of the season with a fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and a sixth at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The other finish was a 21st-place effort in a rough-and-tumble race at Martinsville (Va.) Raceway.

"For whatever reason we seem to run really well with Black's Tire on the truck," said Gray. "I hope we can continue that this weekend at Richmond and put together a good race from start to finish. The stress of making the playoffs is gone and we have nothing to lose, so we can focus all of our efforts on going after a win."

The Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 13. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network.

DGR PR