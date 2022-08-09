MHR Drivers Ready For Richmond Event

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will field three entries for the second short-track race in a row, as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Richmond Raceway this week for the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation on Saturday.

The MHR driver lineup at the historic 3/4-mile Virginia track will feature Derek Kraus in the No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado, Colby Howard in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado, and Jake Garcia in the No. 35 Quanta Services Chevrolet Silverado.

Kraus anticipates a strong run, after showing significant speed at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park two weeks ago. Adding to his confidence going into this week’s race, he had a strong run when the Camping World Truck Series competed at Richmond Raceway last year. He charged through the field and appeared headed for a top-10 finish, but a cut tire left him to battle back to finish 15th.

Howard is coming off what could have been a career-best series finish at IRP, but was involved in an unfortunate late-race accident which ended his night. This will be his first time at Richmond Raceway in the Camping World Truck Series. He expects to have a strong run on Saturday, based on the speed he’s had at other short tracks this year.

Although Garcia has a long list of short tracks on his resume, he will make his first laps around Richmond Raceway this weekend. It will mark his third career series start.

Kraus, Howard and team co-owner Bill McAnally will visit NAPA stores and shops in the Richmond area in advance of the race. A group of 30 special guests from the NAPA Richmond District will have a VIP experience at the track. They will be treated to a driver meet-and-greet, a garage tour, a VIP tour of MHR’s NAPA Transporter, pre-race grid access, and access to MHR’s pit area on pit road.

Four seats will be available on the team’s pit road war wagon for VIP guest crew members. They will get a front-row seat to all the race action, including a view of the crew chiefs and team engineers in action.

Practice/Qualifying

The format for practice and qualifying at Richmond will involve a 20-minute warm-up/practice session on Saturday afternoon – followed by qualifying, with a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I’m looking forward to it. I like going to Richmond because it’s a short track that does not have a lot of grip and there is a lot of tire fall off. I know the guys have been working hard on my Chevrolet and I’m looking forward to the race.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“My No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado had really good speed at IRP. I am hoping we can repeat that at Richmond and get a good run.”

Quote – Jake Garcia

“I’m looking forward to the truck race at Richmond. I have a lot of experience at short tracks that will benefit me this weekend. I know that everyone at MHR will have my Chevy prepared and I’m excited to learn as much as possible.”

MHR PR