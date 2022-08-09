NCWTS Advance: Richmond Raceway

Hailie Deegan enters Richmond (Va.) Raceway for the 18th race of the 2022 season — her 41st career start in the NCWTS.

The Temecula, CA native displayed a resilient performance at IRP, coming home the highest finishing DGR truck by evading multiple wrecks in the final stage en route to a 13th-place finish.

Looking to carry positive momentum into Richmond, the 21-year-old enters the .75-mile short track with three top-15s in her last five appearances. She finished 17th in her lone Richmond outing in 2021.

Effective as of this race weekend, Crew Chief Jerry Baxter, an 18-time winner in NASCAR's top three series, will sit atop the box for Deegan. Baxter, a veteran of over 200 truck races, is c

urrently in his first year at DGR, having moved over from the No.15 team where he spent the first 17 races of the season.