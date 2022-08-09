NCWTS Advance: Richmond Raceway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Pristine Auction Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan enters Richmond (Va.) Raceway for the 18th race of the 2022 season — her 41st career start in the NCWTS.
- The Temecula, CA native displayed a resilient performance at IRP, coming home the highest finishing DGR truck by evading multiple wrecks in the final stage en route to a 13th-place finish.
- Looking to carry positive momentum into Richmond, the 21-year-old enters the .75-mile short track with three top-15s in her last five appearances. She finished 17th in her lone Richmond outing in 2021.
- Effective as of this race weekend, Crew Chief Jerry Baxter, an 18-time winner in NASCAR's top three series, will sit atop the box for Deegan. Baxter, a veteran of over 200 truck races, is currently in his first year at DGR, having moved over from the No.15 team where he spent the first 17 races of the season.
- Click here for Deegan's career statistics.