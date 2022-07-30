Mid-Race Accident Relegates Chandler Smith to 18th-Place Finish

· A speedy stop by the over-the-wall crew allowed Smith to be the first truck to exit pit road after a four-tire and fuel stop. Smith chose the outside lane when Stage Two went green on lap 70.

· Smith lost the lead to Carson Hocevar and was running second when a debris caution slowed the field on lap 73. The Georgia driver reported that his Safelite Tundra was “too tight.”

· Hocevar elected the bottom lane and Smith lined up on the outside lane for the ensuing restart. When the field reached the halfway mark at lap 100, he had fallen back to the fourth spot.

· The Toyota Racing Development driver found some speed on the long run and was able to advance to third when Nemechek spun to bring out the fifth caution of the event with 12 laps remaining in Stage Two.

· After the top two trucks hit pit road, veteran crew chief Danny Stockman made the call to keep Smith on the race track trying to get the stage win and pickup another playoff point.

· Smith chose the inside lane for the restart with six laps remaining in the stage with a four-truck buffer between all the other trucks that elected to pit. With three laps remaining in the stage, Smith had fallen to third, behind two trucks on fresh tires. As Zane Smith drove to the inside of the No. 18 Toyota to take the third position, he lost control of his truck and slid up into the Safelite Tundra causing significant damage, but it didn’t bring out a caution.

· After getting his momentum back, Smith would finish Stage Two in the eighth position.