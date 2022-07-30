Nemechek Finishes 10th in Playoff Opener at Lucas Oil Raceway

· As pit stops cycled through at the stage break, Nemechek lined up to restart the final stage in eighth.
· The 25-year-old driver quickly made his way back into the top five and was scored in third when the ninth caution of the night came out on lap 192.
· The first two drivers elected to bring their trucks down pit road under caution while veteran crew chief Eric Phillips called to keep the No. 4 Yahoo! out on the track, taking over the lead for the ensuing restart with two to go.
· On the restart, Nemechek and the No. 17 of Taylor Gray were battling for the lead as the field entered Turn 3. Nemechek got to the bumper of Gray as the No. 17 went spinning, bringing out the 10th and final caution of the night.
· Nemechek again lined up on the outside of the front row as the control truck for NASCAR overtime. As the field took the white flag on the restart, Zane Smith drove Nemechek up the track as they were exiting Turn 2, putting the No. 4 Yahoo! Tundra into the outside wall, and dropping Nemechek back through the field.
· Once Nemechek was able to regroup his Yahoo! Tundra, he was scored in 10th as he came across the stripe to take the checkered flag.