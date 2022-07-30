Nemechek Finishes 10th in Playoff Opener at Lucas Oil Raceway

John Hunter Nemechek earned his fifth Cometic Gasket Pole award of the season for Friday’s playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Nemechek took control of the lead at the drop of the green flag and led all 60 laps of the opening stage en route to yhe Stage One win, earning 10 stage points and an additional playoff point.

Nemechek continued his run inside of the top-five throughout the second stage before getting loose underneath the lapped truck of Kris Wright, sending him spinning late in the stage. The second-generation driver was able to rebound and was in contention for the win as he lined up in the lead for NASCAR overtime. When the field took the white flag for the overtime restart, Nemechek was shoved into the outside wall on the exit of Turn 2 by the No. 38 of Zane Smith and fell back to 10 th where he took the checkered flag.