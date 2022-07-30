DGR NCWTS Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 13th Stage 1: 17th Stage 2: 18th Finish: 22nd Taylor Gray qualified 13th for his first NCWTS appearance at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The younger Gray made it to 11th before fading back to 17th by the end of Stage 1. A caution at the end of the second stage gave the No. 17 team a chance to make adjustments and they settled for an 18th-place finish in Stage 2 to better line up for the start of the final stage. The 17-year-old driver fired off 14th and battled around there before electing to pit under yellow on lap 156 for fresh tires while the majority of the field stayed out. While marching through the field, the caution waved again with 10 laps remaining and Gray stayed out to restart on the front row for the green-white-checkered restart. The Ford driver sailed off into turn one as the leader, but second place running John Hunter Nemechek had other ideas and sent Gray spinning off his nose in turn three, ripping away a potential first career NCWTS victory.