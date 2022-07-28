Carson Hocevar - TSport 200 Race Advance

Hocevar on opening the Round of 10 at Lucas Oil Raceway: “To be able to hit the reset button going into the Playoffs is huge for our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team. I look back at the three or four races that kind of got away from us that would have positioned us higher in the regular season standings, but now we can focus on keeping the momentum rolling from the recent stretch of top-five runs we’ve had.”

“I’m excited to start the Playoffs schedule at Lucas Oil Raceway. It’s a really fun race track but I think it’s going to be difficult to pass in the trucks. It’s going to be a very aggressive race – especially with a lot on the line – so we’ll need to take advantage of the opportunities when they present themselves.”

Hocevar at Lucas Oil Raceway: Hocevar makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Friday night at Lucas Oil Raceway. He has two previous ARCA Menards Series starts at the Indianapolis short track, both resulting in top-10 finishes.

Hocevar ran to a fifth-place finish in the October 2018 event before turning in a ninth-place finish in October 2019.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado to open the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Friday night in Indianapolis.

Last Time Out – CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Start 3rd / Finish 5th): “It’s tough to win these races. We suffered from a little bit of damage to the right rear that hurt our straightaway speed. Our setup was something that we haven’t typically done at these kinds of race tracks to get us ready for the playoff run. We’re committed – all in or all out – and that’s how we’ve been all year. We’re right there, it seems like, with consistent top-five finishes. Our focus is to take it one race at a time and try not to lose anything, but rather take every advantage we can to gain points and set ourselves up for wins. The ability to consistently put together strong runs at different types of tracks lately is a testament to the efforts of Niece Motorsports, Worldwide Express, and Premier Security Solutions.”

Niece Motorsports PR