Chad Chastain - TSport 200 Race Advance

Chastain on returning to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Lucas Oil Raceway: “I can’t wait to get back on track with Niece Motorsports and represent the growers from the ILLIANA Watermelon Association. All the farmers in this area are pushing as hard as they can to get fresh, sweet, and delicious watermelons in your local grocery store, so go pick one up today!”

Chastain at Lucas Oil Raceway: Chastain makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night in what is his second career Truck Series start. He made his NASCAR debut at Watkins Glen in August 2021 at Watkins Glen in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 41 Illiana Watermelon Association/AGvantage Consulting Services Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Lucas Oil Raceway with associate sponsorship from Melon 1, Browning and Sons, and Robinson Fresh.

Niece Motorsports PR