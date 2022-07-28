Kris Wright - TSport 200 Race Advance

Wright on Friday night’s race at Lucas Oil Raceway: Wright at Lucas Oil Raceway: “I am looking forward to a momentum swing in Indy for the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado team. Short tracks are fun due to the ‘physical’ bump-and-run games we must play to stay competitive. It should be very entertaining to watch, and we will be hopeful for some upsets.”

Wright at Lucas Oil Raceway: Wright makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the red and white iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Last Time Out – CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Start: 24th / Finish: 27th): “Our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado struggled to find the right balance early on, but we continued to work on it every chance we had. We showed solid speed at times. Unfortunately it wasn’t our day and we’ll focus our attention on Indianapolis next weekend.”

Niece Motorsports PR