Dean Thompson - TSport 200 Race Advance

Thompson on making his debut at Lucas Oil Raceway: “I’m excited to get back to short track racing this weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway. We’ll take full advantage of the longer practice session Friday to get our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado dialed in for the race and we’re looking forward to closing out the month on a high note.”

Thompson at Lucas Oil Raceway: Thompson makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado for Friday night’s TSport 200.

Last Time Out – CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Start: 26th / Finish: 24th): “We faced adversity early today at Pocono following a spin in Stage One, but I’m really proud of the fight from our No. 40 Worldwide Express team to get us back in the hunt for a top-20 finish late in the race. We made the right adjustments to get us back in picture after losing a lap and we didn’t let up. We’ll continue to progress and take the positives into next weekend.”

Niece Motorsports PR