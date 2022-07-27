GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 329 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. This Chevrolet was built in 2020, and has raced at a few different types of tracks, including intermediates and flat tracks. This season, Enfinger has raced with this chassis twice, posting an eighth place finish at Martinsville, and most recently finishing 11th at Texas.

- IRP Notebook: It's been a few years since Grant Enfinger last visited Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, but he was no slouch in the races he ran. The veteran competed in four ARCA Menards Series starts at IRP from 2011-2015, and posted top-10 finishes in all but one of those races. A short track racer by trade, Enfinger has had this race highlighted on his calendar since the day the race was announced. Grant looks to use this experience to his benefit, as he is one of only a handful of NCWTS drivers that have previously raced at the facility.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Grant Enfinger will have the chance to race for a championship after successfully qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs for the fourth time in his career. Having previously qualified for the playoffs in 2018, 2019 (where he won the regular season championship), and 2020, the veteran knows what it takes to contend for the title during the final seven races of the year. So far in the 2022 campaign, the driver of the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet has earned three top-fives and seven top-10 finishes, in addition to leading 30 laps. Entering the first race of the postseason, Enfinger is seeded ninth in the standings, three points below the cutline for the Round of 8. Key finishes in the next three events at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond Raceway, and Kansas Speedway will be at the top of his priority list as he looks to advance further along in the championship hunt.

- GE Quote: “Finally, we've made it to the start of the playoffs. Our regular season really didn't go to plan for us on the No. 23 team, but the playoffs give us a great opportunity to completely flip our season. I'm looking forward to getting the Round of 10 started by visiting two short tracks back to back. Personally, I feel like the trucks should have never left racing at IRP, so I'm excited to get back there. Tire wear is going to be huge, so that's going to give us an opportunity to have some comers and goers. I love racing at tracks that have a lot of fall off, where we're able to fight for grip, so hopefully that will play to our advantage on Friday night."