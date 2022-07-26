DGR NCWTS Advance: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
- Taylor Gray will be pulling double duty this Friday, competing in his fifth NCWTS contest this season on top of his ARCA Menards Series obligations.
- The youngest Gray currently leads the ARCA Menards Series in wins, tallying three this season. He will carry a streak of back-to-back wins to IRP, where he'll make his first-ever start in a Ford F-150 at the .686-mile oval..
- The 17-year-old has one top-five finish in the ARCA Menards Series at the track, netting a fourth-place finish in his only appearance at the track. Meanwhile, veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston will be making his debut at the facility.
- In nine career NCWTS starts, the Ford Performance driver has notched one top-10 finish while qualifying within the top-10 three times.
