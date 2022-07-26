Camping World Truck Series Returns To Indiana

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its much-anticipated return to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the first time in 11 years for the TSport200 on Friday.

The Indiana short track was a traditional stop and the site of plenty of exciting action for the Camping World Truck Series, with 17 events from 1995 to 2011.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Derek Kraus, Colby Howard and Jake Garcia are anxious to get their shot at the popular .686-mile oval. Kraus is in his third season in the series, driving the MHR No. 19 Adaptive One Chevrolet Silverado – while Howard is in his first full season in the series, wheeling the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado. Garcia, in the No. 35 Quanta Services Chevrolet Silverado, is competing in the second of a handful of races he is scheduled to run this season.

Kraus is coming off a ninth-place finish at Pocono Raceway, the final regular season race. He has put together a string of consistent finishes during the past month – with three top-10 finishes in the last four races and an average finish of 8.5 in those events.

Howard and his team are working hard to also finish out the season strong. He came away with an 18th-place finish at Pocono, which followed his career-best ninth-place finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Garcia made his series debut last month at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The 17-year-old ran a steady race and worked his way forward, but got squeezed into the wall by another truck and had to pit for repairs – leaving him to finish 29th. He is familiar with Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, having raced there twice in a Pro Late Model.

A large group of special guests out of NAPA’s Distribution Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois will be welcomed to the track. In addition, QADCO NAPA AUTO PARTS stores will have a group attending as VIP garage guests, through a promotion with BBB Industries. QADCO owns and operates 12 NAPA Auto Parts stores in the region.

Guests will be treated to a VIP Experience, with the opportunity to be on the starting grid with the MHR drivers and teams and take pictures with them. They will be up close for driver introductions and will get a tour of the NAPA transporter and have a meet-and-greet with the drivers.

Four seats on the MHR pit boxes will be available for VIP guest crewmembers to be part of the team. They will have a special view of the crew chiefs and team engineers in action on the MHR war wagons.

Practice/Qualifying

This event will have a stand-alone 50-minute practice session on Friday morning. Qualifying later in the day will feature a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I’m looking forward to the race because it’s on a short track – something that I grew up racing on and learning. For preparation, I’ve been doing a lot of sim time, trying to learn the track and where to pass.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“I’m looking forward to getting back on a short track. I think our short track package is pretty good. So, I’m expecting a good run in our Chevy Silverado.”

Quote – Jake Garcia

“I’m excited for the race this weekend. I’ve been to Indianapolis Raceway Park twice in a Pro Late Model, so I’m familiar with the track. Also, I race primarily on short tracks in late models. So, I think this track suites my driving style.”

