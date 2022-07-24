Ankrum Finishes 16th at Pocono

Tyler Ankrum’s fourth appearance at Pocono Raceway resulted in a 16th-place finish on Saturday afternoon after scoring 12 stage points and the ninth-most points of all drivers in the field. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro placed 12th in the regular season championship standings as seven races remain in the 2022 campaign.

Ankrum began the 60-lap event at the “Tricky Triangle” from the 14th position after practice and qualifying was washed out on Friday afternoon. Despite three cautions slowing the pace in the opening 15-lap stage, Ankrum quickly moved to seventh by lap four. Slight splitter contact on the No. 16 caused Ankrum’s balance to be too free in the opening laps, but managed to earn three points in the eighth position on lap 15.

Crew chief Scott Zipadelli kept Ankrum on track during the stage caution due to only having four green flag laps on tires and focusing to preserve track position and collect stage points. On lap 19, Ankrum restarted fifth and battled for a top-five position through the balance of the second segment. Green flag pit stops began on lap 27, but Zipadelli and Ankrum took advantage of the opportunity to gain stage points and ran second to earn nine points on lap 30.

Ankrum made his only pit stop of the day under the second stage break for four tires, fuel, and minor air pressure adjustments to secure his handling condition. On lap 36, Ankrum was opportunistic by taking advantage of restarting 14th in the outside land and rejoined the top 10 on lap 40. The caution flag waved for the final time on lap 42 and erased Ankrum’s track position deficit. On the lap 47 restart, Ankrum elected to restart in the bottom lane in ninth, but lacked the momentum on corner exit in tight traffic. The final 14 laps ran under green flag conditions as Ankrum took the checkered flag in 16th position.

Tyler Ankrum Quote:

“We had a fast LIUNA Toyota Tundra TRD Pro today and were able to get quite a few stage points in the first half of the day. I felt like our restarts were pretty good today and we took advantage of the outside lane multiple times, but just kind of got bogged down on the last one with about 10 or 15 laps to go and weren't able to get the track position back. It’s not the result we wanted, but we’ll keep working hard in the next seven races and try to get a win.”

HRE PR