Young’s Motorsports Pocono Raceway July Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Record Rack
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
2022 Driver Points Position: 27th
2022 Owner Points Position: 29th
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Pocono Raceway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.
No. 135: This weekend at Pocono, Boyd will make his 135th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 82nd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome Record Rack as the primary marketing partner for the 16th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.
Sportsman's Choice® Record Rack® wildlife products are engineered to attract and nourish deer for overall health and antler development.
Record Rack® like "Golden Deer Nuggets™" and “Sportsman” products help attract and grow a bigger class of bucks. Whether you’re a wildlife watcher looking to see more deer on your land, or an avid sportsman looking to bring in a trophy, they’ve got the right feed to meet your goals.
Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Boyd will promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.
NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)
Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event.
Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.
One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile triangular race track.
In his previous three races at the “Tricky Triangle,” Boyd has a best-track finish of 18th after starting 25th in the 2019 Gander RV 150.
He holds an average finish at Pocono of 22.3.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-miles and larger, Boyd has made 13 starts throughout his career with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 17th.
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course | O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Boyd made his 81st career Truck Series start.
After starting 35th for the 67-lap race, Boyd maintained a solid pace in his No. 12 Crowe Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST to earn a competitive lead lap 16th place finish at the checkered flag.
To The Point(s): Entering Pocono, Boyd sits 26th in the championship standings.
36 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Corey Heim with eight races remaining this season.
108 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 81 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.0.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Record Rack Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.
He will crew chief his 61st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 60 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.
The CRC Brakleen 150 will be his fourth race as crew chief at the 2.5-mile three turn race track.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:
On Bucks for the Brave: “I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me.
“I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”