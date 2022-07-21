GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Pocono

- About The GM Military Appreciation Program: Recognizing your commitment with one of our own. The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty. In recognition of this bravery, the GM Military Appreciation offer is our promise to give service members the special offer they deserve. The special offer on eligible, new vehicles is available to the following: Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse. To learn more about the program, visit www.GMMilitaryDiscount.com.
- Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 at Pocono Raceway. The rookie has raced this Chevrolet Silverado RST three previous times this season, highlighted by a 13th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which happens to be Wood's best finish of the season up to this point. Zane Smith drove this chassis to victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway in 2020, and also raced it at Pocono in the same year.
- Game On: Recently, Jack Wood partnered up with one of the most influential names in eSports and gaming electronics, Logitech G. Since joining the Logitech G family of athletes, Wood has began actively promoting their products in the sim racing space, notably including the Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel. In the near future, some exclusive content surrounding Wood's involvement with the organization will be showcased across his social media platforms.
- Sunoco ROTY Update: The past two weeks have been tough on Jack Wood in the chase for the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year honors, with misfortunate accidents taking the driver of the No. 24 out of the running at Nashville and Mid-Ohio. Currently, Wood is positioned fourth in the rookie standings, 30 points out of the lead. A good showing in Pocono will certainly help get the team back on track to contend for the rest of the season!
- JW Quote: "Last year when we raced at Pocono, we had a very unfortunate incident that ended our race pretty early, so I'm looking forward to returning to the track and showing what we're made of. The Poconos are a beautiful part of the country, and I think a unique track like this will give us an opportunity to finally turn our season around. The GMS team put together some good runs there with our teammates last year, so I know that we have a good chance at replicating that type of success. Also, I am very excited to debut this special Chevrolet Military Appreciation paint scheme this week. My family has some deep ties to the military, and I love what the people at GM are doing with this program in offering a discount to those that have served. It's going to be a fun weekend for us in more ways than one!"