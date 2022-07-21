GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Pocono

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will debut a brand new chassis at Pocono Raceway. Say hello to GMS Racing intermediate chassis no. 323, as this Silverado RST enters its first race this weekend during the CRC Brakleen 150. Pocono marks the second time in 2022 that the veteran will compete with a brand new chassis built by the team at GMS Fabrication.

- Powerful Pocono Player: Out of all 38 drivers entered in the NCWTS race at Pocono Raceway, Grant Enfinger is one of only six drivers who have previously won at the facility during their careers. Enfinger won an ARCA Menards Series race at "The Tricky Triangle" back in 2016, leading 17 laps.

- Playoffs Outlook: Enfinger and the Champion Power Equipment crew are eyeing a potential run at the championship as they enter the final race of the regular season with a 47-point buffer to the final spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs grid. Entering Saturday's event at Pocono, Grant is positioned in ninth place in the drivers' points standings, and looks to power his way into the postseason at the unique 2.5-mile tri-oval track configuration.

- GE Quote: “I’m pretty excited to debut a new chassis with our Champion Power Equipment team this week at Pocono. Everyone on this No. 23 team and at GMS Fabrication have been putting in the extra work in preparation for these final eight races of the year, and I think we will have a piece ready to contend with. We have our goals set in place and know what we need to do to lock ourselves into the playoffs picture, so now it’s all up to us to execute. I’m confident in the direction this team is going."