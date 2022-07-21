Kris Wright - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Wright on Saturday’s race at Pocono: “I am excited to get back to Pocono Raceway, known as The Tricky Triangle. It is probably one of my favorite tracks on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule with three very distinct corners and one very long straightaway. We ran really well there last year but failed to capitalize on it. I am looking for redemption going back.”

Wright at Pocono Raceway: Wright makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Saturday. In the June 2021 event, Wright produced a 30th-place finish after starting 26th.

Wright will also be behind the wheel of the No. 02 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet SS for Young’s Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 200 on Friday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

He has one previous ARCA Menards Series start at Pocono, coming in June 2021. He placed 24th after suffering from a rear gear failure.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway.

Last Time Out – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Start: 33rd / Finish: 25th): “Our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team worked on the balance of our Chevrolet Silverado all day and we felt like we had it in the right spot during the final stage. We showed good speed to make our way into the top-20, but the final restart had other plans for us to take away from a better finish from our group.”

Niece Motorsports PR