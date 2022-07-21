Thursday, Jul 21

Carson Hocevar - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

NASCAR Truck Series News
Carson Hocevar - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Hocevar on Saturday’s race at Pocono: “We’re looking forward to the weekend in Pocono, especially coming off of consecutive top-five finishes. Our No. 42 Worldwide Express team is focused on finishing the regular season on a high note before shifting our attention to competing for a championship with the opening round of the playoffs in sight. The consistent speed we’ve brought to the track week-after-week gives us a lot of confidence to have another strong run Saturday at Pocono.”

Hocevar at Pocono Raceway: Hocevar makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Raceway Saturday. He ran to a 13th-place finish after starting 13th in his debut at the 2.5-mile track last June.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway.

Last Time Out – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Start 3rd / Finish 3rd): “We had a top-five truck today and I’m really proud of the effort from our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team. I couldn’t find the extra speed that the leaders had and I couldn’t capitalize and make that speed. To clinch a spot in the playoffs with this team for the second-straight year says a lot about the strength of our program at Niece Motorsports and we’ll aim to carry this momentum into the regular season finale at Pocono.”

Niece Motorsports

Speedway Digest Staff

