Dean Thompson - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Thompson on making his first career start at Pocono: “I’m excited to get my first look at Pocono this weekend with our No. 40 Worldwide Express team. Niece Motorsports has shown solid speed here in past years which gives us confidence heading into the regular season finale.”

Thompson at Pocono Raceway: Thompson makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Raceway Saturday.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono.

Last Time Out – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Start: 29th / Finish: 27th): “I’m proud of the effort from our No. 40 Worldwide Express team this weekend at Mid-Ohio. We faced some adversity early after the shifter broke to take us off the lead lap, but this team continued to fight and we’re looking forward to bouncing back at Pocono.”

Niece Motorsports PR