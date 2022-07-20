John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Yahoo! Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Pocono Preview

What’s the trickiest part of the “Tricky Triangle?”

“Making your truck go around all three corners very well. Turn 1 is different from Turn 2, the ‘Tunnel Turn’ is completely different from Turn 3 and Turn 3 is different than Turn 1. So, three completely different types of corners. It’s something that you have to figure out how to drive through, how to set your truck up for it, and to have the best finish that you possibly can to each corner because the straightaways are so long. It’s all about getting through the corner and getting on the straightaway.”

You are tied for second in the regular season standings heading into Saturday. Do you race for stage points in an effort to finish second in the points or do you go for a strategy to race for the win?

“I think it depends on the day and situation with how fast we are. I think you’ll see a lot of guys jump the stages and pit before the stage breaks to be in a better spot to win the race. Last year, we played the stages and actually ran until the end of each stage and did not pit before the break and still ended up winning the race with a really fast truck so hopefully we can do the same this year.”

How important is it to have a strong run on Saturday and have momentum heading into the start of the playoffs?