Dan-O’s Seasoning Partners with ThorSport Racing

For the first time in 11 years, the lights of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park shine for a NASCAR Truck Series race. At just 120 miles from his hometown, Louisville, KY, Ben Rhodes is calling this old raceway his home track this weekend. As they pull it off the hauler, the bright stadium lights shimmer on his freshly painted No. 99 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and showcase its new sponsor, Dan-O’s Seasoning.

Rhodes’ truck will be decorated with a full Dan-O’s paint scheme for the TSport 200 presented by Crescent Tools at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29th. This is not only an exciting event for both Dan-O’s and Rhodes, but also for NASCAR fans everywhere. This race marks NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ first return to the track since 2011. Rhodes will also have to defend his 2021 NASCAR Truck Series Championship at The TSport 200. This race marks the opening round of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

“This is such an awesome opportunity to be teaming up with a Champion NASCAR driver!” said Dan-O’s founder, Dan Oliver. “We love his energy and we couldn’t be more excited to have a proud Kentuckian, like Ben, representing us at Indianapolis.”

At Dan-O’s we are a proud Kentucky company. Oliver was born and raised in this state and he can credit a lot of his early success due to the help of his fellow Kentuckians. This is why it is so important to us to collaborate and support people in our community. In years past, we’ve worked with proud Kentuckians such as former local college and pro football star Eric Wood and the Louisville Cardinal’s standout Tight End, Marshon Ford. Now, we have the opportunity to partner with Ben Rhodes, another Louisville Native and we are going to do everything we can to make this collaboration something truly special.

“Partnering with Dan-O’s for my new home race is fantastic. With Dan-O’s also being from Louisville, Kentucky it seems like a great match,” said Ben Rhodes. “I’ve been a fan of Dan-O’s for quite some time so seeing them on the truck is cool. Also, getting to know Dan and his team has been a lot of fun over the weeks leading up to this race. They all have so much energy to share with the sport and not to mention an amazing product.”

Stay tuned to Dan-O's social channels, and Youtube to get an exclusive unveiling of Ben Rhodes’ new Dan-O’s Seasoning Truck, exclusive interviews, and more! Also, if you want to see this Dan-O’s truck in person, grab your tickets to the race now or watch it live on FOX Sports 1 on July 29th at 9:00 PM ET.

