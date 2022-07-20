Max Gutiérrez Returns to AM Racing at Pocono Raceway

On the heels of a stunning top-10 finish in his most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway last month, former NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion Max Gutiérrez returns to AM Racing hoping for more success in Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.



Set for a limited Truck Series schedule this season, Gutiérrez is primed and ready to take advantage of the next opportunity that awaits him which is the tough and demanding 2.5-mile triangle of Pocono Raceway.



“I’m very excited to get back to racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and tackle Pocono Raceway with my AM Racing team,” said Gutiérrez.



“There are no words to explain what the performance did for me at Nashville Superspeedway from a confidence standpoint, but when the engines come to life on Saturday at Pocono, the success at Nashville is a statement of the past and it is time to show that what we are capable of once again.”



While the layout of Nashville and Pocono could not be farther apart, Gutiérrez is relying on the experience of his AM Racing team to help him ease into his comfort zone from practice to qualifying and then the 60-lap race.



“I’m heading to Pocono with a very open mind,” added Gutiérrez. “The track is insanely different from anything I’ve experienced before and with a short practice session, there isn’t a whole lot of time to get comfortable.



“I have been doing what I can to adequately prepare myself and hope that we can make gains throughout the weekend that will allow us to be in contention for a good finish once again.”



Gutiérrez’s third Truck Series start of 2022 will be supported by a roster of his longtime supporters not only in ARCA competition but throughout his racing career in his homeland of Mexico.



Returning at Pocono, Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc., (ITS) a leading thermal imaging company will serve as the primary marketing partner of the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST, while additional support pours in from TOUGHBUILT, Bolsa DX, GoGig, Teknekk and Telmex.



Returning at Pocono, Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc., (ITS) a leading thermal imaging company will serve as the primary marketing partner of the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST, while additional support pours in from TOUGHBUILT, Bolsa DX, GoGig, Teknekk and Telmex.



Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc. is one of the most advanced experts in thermal imaging. They believe in making the world a safer, cleaner, more efficient, and healthier place for everyone and do this by visualizing energy.



“I cannot thank Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc. enough for jumping on board again for Pocono,” sounded Gutiérrez. “It’s always very gratifying to bring new partners to the sport, while also embracing the current support of my longtime partners who have followed my journey from Mexico.



“I want nothing more than to make them proud all proud again on Saturday.”



Thermal Solutions Inc. CEO Randal Buckner offered, "We are excited to be able to continue to support Max and look forward to all that he can achieve not only this weekend at Pocono Raceway but the races ahead.”



Veteran AM Racing crew chief Jamie Jones will serve as crew chief for Gutiérrez at Pocono.



The two worked together in two ARCA Menards Series races earlier this season at Daytona and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where the Mexico City, Mexico native produced an impressive 10th place finish after starting 24th.



Jones led Gutiérrez to his first top-10 Truck Series in his second Truck start.



“We are thrilled to continue to be a part of Max’s ongoing chapter in making the transition to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and taking on Pocono this weekend,” said AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski.



“Through our great relationship with Rette Jones Racing Development, we have been able to have success with Max this year and we look forward to continuing his steady progression and success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series not only at Pocono but other select races in 2022.”



In addition to Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc., TOUGHBUILT. TekNekk and Jimmy Morales Escuderia TELMEX | TELCEL, Distributed Ledger Inc. (DLI), GoGig, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement, JRi Shocks and Priestly Demolition Inc. (PDI) join the Statesville, N.C.-based team as partners on Saturday.



In 11 career ARCA Menards Series East starts, Gutiérrez has one win, three top-five and six top-10 finishes and hoists a series’ average finish of 9.3 over three years. He was the 2021 ARCA East Rookie of the Year.



In seven career premier ARCA Menards Series starts, the 19-year-old has one top-10 and carries a series’ average finish of 16.0 over three years.



For more on Max Gutiérrez, please visit gutierrezbrothers-racing.com, like him on Facebook (Max Gutierrez Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@maxgutierrezmx).



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



The CRC Brakleen 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the 16th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 23, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



AM Racing PR