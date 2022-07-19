DGR NCWTS Advance: Pocono Raceway

Ryan Preece, No. 17 RaceChoice.com Ford F-150 Ryan Preece is back behind the wheel of the No. 17 F-150 for Pocono. It will be his seventh NCWTS start of the 2022 season.

In eight career Truck Series starts, the veteran driver has two wins, four top-fives and seven top-10s with an average finish of 5.4.

Preece and Chad Johnston return to Pocono for the second time as a duo. Last season, the pair ran inside the top-10 for the majority of the race and brought home a ninth-place finish.

RaceChoice.com will adorn the sides of the No. 17 for the second time this season. The Connecticut-based racing products retailer will debut an eye-catching new paint scheme.

