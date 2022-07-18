Shriners Children's and Jesse Little Partner at Pocono Raceway

Shriners Children's and Jesse Little team up again at Pocono Raceway. Shriners is celebrating a century of giving families hope by providing innovative, high-quality comprehensive care to our patients. Shriners has a long rich history, and we invite you to learn more about Shriners Children's 100-year celebration.

Once again, fans have a chance to ride along with Shriners Children's and Jesse Little at Pocono Raceway on July 23. With a $100 donation to Shriners Children through Jesse's fundraising page, fans have the chance to put their names on the Youngs Motorsports Chevrolet. With a $250 donation, you will receive a limited edition die-cast truck celebrating 100 years of providing pediatric specialty care that helps children live their best lives!

The partnership comes at a special time in Jesse's life as during the Shriners Imperial Session in Minnesota earlier this month Jesse officially became Shriner. "I am so glad to finally put on the Fez and join the amazing Shriners brotherhood," Jesse said of his experience. "This was a special time, and I can't wait to continue my journey as Shriner for the rest of my life."

Joining Jesse and the Youngs team this weekend at the Tricky Triangle will be patient ambassador Aaron and his family and several Shriner's Staff and Board Members. Aaron is a fun and caring kid who has overcome a lot in his 11 years. He had major surgery at two years old to release a tendon in his right arm to have greater mobility and to take away limitations. Later, at one of Aaron's appointments, he noticed that a little boy had brought in soda can tabs and was intrigued. Aaron and his family asked what the tabs were for and found out that the hospital accepts them to be recycled.

Jesse will be visiting the Irem Shrine Pavilion in Dallas, PA Thursday 6-8:30 PM. This is your opportunity to meet Jesse and participate in a silent auction that will include Jesse Little's race-worn items. Tickets are $30 for adults and for children 13-17 years old tickets are $15. Please call 570-675-4465 EXT. 227 for tickets which include catering by Apple Tree.

Jesse Little Racing PR