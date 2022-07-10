Chandler Smith Methodically Maneuvers his Way to Sixth-Place Finish

· Before hitting pit road for the controlled caution, he communicated to veteran crew chief Danny Stockman that he was “three numbers too tight.” In addition to putting four fresh tires on and a full tank of fuel in the No. 18 Toyota, the crew would make a major wedge adjustment and repair damage to the nose before returning their driver to the track for the Final Stage.
· Smith lined up 14th when the field went back green on lap 14. He gained three positions on lap 44, moving just outside the top 10 and gained two more on lap 45, moving up to ninth.
· When the fifth caution of the day slowed the field on lap 51, the Toyota Racing Development product had advanced up to the eighth position.
· On the ensuing restart, Smith gained two more positions and was scored in sixth when the sixth caution of the event occurred on lap 55. He had moved up to fifth when the next caution occurred but on the ensuing restart would fall back to seventh.
· On the final lap he was able to move back up one position and ended the day with a hard fought sixth-place finish.