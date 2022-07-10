Transmission Troubles Relegate Nemechek to a 28th-Place Finish

· At the stage break, Nemechek brought his Mobil 1 Tundra down pit road where the No. 4 team executed a four tire and fuel stop under controlled conditions.
· Halfway through the middle stanza, Nemechek slid his No. 4 Tundra too wide coming out of Turn 9 and fell back to fourth.
· Just three laps later, Nemechek came over the radio and said he had “something rattling in the driveshaft”.
· Seconds later, a trail of smoke was coming out of the tail of the Mobil 1 Tundra, forcing the No. 4 team to pull into the garage and repair the transmission.
· The second-generation driver was scored in 32nd and five laps down while sitting in the garage as the green-and-white checkered flag came out to end Stage Two.