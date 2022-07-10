Sunday, Jul 10

Transmission Troubles Relegate Nemechek to a 28th-Place Finish

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Jul 10 21
Transmission Troubles Relegate Nemechek to a 28th-Place Finish NK Photography Photo
Nemechek started Saturday’s 67-lap event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in fourth following Friday’s qualifying session that was cut short after one round due to rain. The second-generation driver quickly made his way into third as the field went green and would hold his ground for the remainder of the first stage to pick up eight stage points.
 
Nemechek continued to run within the top-five as the race went on into the second stage before a transmission issue forced him to bring his Mobil 1 Tundra into the garage. The No. 4 team was able to repair the issue and send Nemechek back out onto the track to finish the race. Despite being 10 laps down, Nemechek was able to gain back a few positions at the end of the race and take the checkered flag in 28th
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
 ·        Nemechek lined up for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 in fourth after recording a lap time of 118.738 seconds at 68.460 mph in Friday’s qualifying session.
·        As the field took the green flag to start the race, Nemechek was able to edge out the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar on the opening lap to takeover third.
·        Nemechek continued to hold his third position throughout the opening stage before a caution on lap 18 set up a one-lap shootout to end the stage.
·        As the field made their way through the 2.258-mile road course after the ensuing restart, Nemechek was in a battle for second with KBM teammate Corey Heim and Zane Smith.
·        Once they fell into a line, Nemechek took the green-and-white checkered flag in third, picking up eight stage points. 
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
·        At the stage break, Nemechek brought his Mobil 1 Tundra down pit road where the No. 4 team executed a four tire and fuel stop under controlled conditions.
·        Halfway through the middle stanza, Nemechek slid his No. 4 Tundra too wide coming out of Turn 9 and fell back to fourth.
·        Just three laps later, Nemechek came over the radio and said he had “something rattling in the driveshaft”.
·        Seconds later, a trail of smoke was coming out of the tail of the Mobil 1 Tundra, forcing the No. 4 team to pull into the garage and repair the transmission.
·        The second-generation driver was scored in 32nd and five laps down while sitting in the garage as the green-and-white checkered flag came out to end Stage Two. 
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
 ·        Throughout the stage break and into the final stage, the No. 4 team worked relentlessly to repair the transmission and get Nemechek back out onto the track.
·        With 23 laps remaining in the race, Nemechek made his way back out onto the road course scored in 10 laps down in 32nd.
·        As the laps wound down, veteran crew chief Eric Phillips reminded his driver to “just do what you can and keep it clean. We’re collecting data for next time”.
·        Nemechek was able to gain a few positions back and took the checkered flag in 28th
 
 
 
O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Recap:
 
  • Parker Kligerman earned his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win. Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen, and Christian Eckes rounded out the top-five finishers.
  • There were seven cautions for 15 laps and five lead changes among three drivers.
 
 
How John Hunter Nemechek's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finish sixth.
·        Corey Heim, driver of the No. 51 Toyota, finished 28th. 
 
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
 With one race remaining in the regular season, Nemechek is tied for second in the Camping World Truck Series standings with KBM teammate Chandler Smith, 58 tallies behind Zane Smith. 
 
 
Next Race
 
Nemechek and the No. 4 Yahoo team will return to action on July 23 as the Camping World Truck Series heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. Live coverage of the CRC Brakleen 150 will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM at 12 p.m. ET. 

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Heim’s Strong Run at Mid-Ohio Derailed by Transmission Issue Chandler Smith Methodically Maneuvers his Way to Sixth-Place Finish »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.