Heim’s Strong Run at Mid-Ohio Derailed by Transmission Issue

Corey Heim earned his second career pole for Saturday’s 67-lap event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during Friday’s qualifying session. Heim’s qualifying effort marked his sixth consecutive start within the top-five and fourth start on the front row this season.

Heim led the first three laps of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 before eventually settling into third during the opening stage. The talented wheelman never wavered outside of the top-five throughout the first two stages and earned 15 stage points for the No. 51 team by finishing the opening two stages in fourth and third, respectively.