NCWTS Recap: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Craftsman Ford F-150
Start: 28th
Stage 1: 15th
Stage 2: 17th
Finish: 10th
Hailie Deegan would start in the 28th spot following a wet Friday afternoon qualifying session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. For Saturday's race, the No. 1 fired off fast as the Craftsman Ford F-150 reached 15th by the end of Stage One. As Deegan made her first pit stop of the afternoon, Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. called for a slight air pressure adjustment to fix tightness through the center. However, the problem would persist throughout Stage Two, finishing 17th ahead of the race's closing stage. Deegan radioed the crew to loosen her condition, proving beneficial as the No. 1 jumped to 12th place before a caution forced the field to line back up for a green-white-checkered finish. Fighting through a tire rub, the 20-year-old would skyrocket two more spots on the final lap, netting her first top-10 of the season.