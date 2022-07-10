NCWTS Recap: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 16th Stage 1: 12th Stage 2: 11th Finish: 20th Tanner Gray started 16th by way of his qualifying lap from Friday afternoon. At the drop of the green, the Ford driver set his sights forward, and after Stage One found himself in 12th. He entered the top-10 for the first time on lap 34 but ended up 11th at the conclusion of Stage Two, following a spirited battle with Kaz Grala and Ty Majeski. After the final round of pit stops, Gray continued his career-best road course effort by moving into ninth and maintaining there throughout the final stage. A late caution set the field up for a green-white-checkered finish, and on the opening lap after the restart, Gray was spun out by the 19 truck and stuck with a 20th-place finish at the tail of the lead lap.