Three Tundra Top-10S at Mid-Ohio Road Course

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) took to the Mid-Ohio road course on Saturday afternoon where Tundra drivers Stewart Friesen (fifth) and Christian Eckes (fifth) both scored top-five finishes for Toyota.
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Race 15 of 23 – 67 Laps, 151 Miles
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Parker Kligerman*
2nd, Zane Smith*
3rd, Carson Hocevar*
4th, STEWART FRIESEN
5th, CHRISTIAN ECKES
6th, CHANDLER SMITH
12th, TY MAJESKI
13th, CHASE PURDY
17th, TIMMY HILL
18th, MATT CRAFTON
21st, TYLER ANKRUM
24th, BEN RHODES
26th, COREY HEIM
28th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
36th, MASON FILIPPI
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
CHANDLER SMITH, No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports
Finishing Position: 6th
How was your truck coming from the back to the front in today’s race?
“It was a challenge and that’s an understatement. Second time ever being here, first time in the trucks. We didn’t get a good qualifying position obviously, which put us behind the ball a little bit. We were struggling a little bit with the balance getting up through the field, but this place is really, really hard to pass in general. There’s a few places where it’s really heavy braking and everybody today was really good through those sections so you had to push that danger zone a little more. It was either going to reward you or it was going to bite you really, really bad. Figuring that out and then starting to capitalize on that really helped me a lot and also being precise where I chose to use the bumper and where I chose not to use the bumper was a big thing for me today. Really happy with my Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD PRO. Good overall picture day. Obviously wish we could have won the thing, but for the conditions and what we were fighting, can’t be upset with today’s finish.”
