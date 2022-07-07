Purdy Rolls to Mid-Ohio with Big Momentum

Rolling with Momentum … Chase Purdy arrives at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the final road course event of the season on a roll with significant momentum. The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is fresh off a 13th-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway and has accumulated top-15 finishes in four of the last five events. Purdy earned a 15th-place finish in his debut at Sonoma Raceway in June and hopes for a similar result in his Mid-Ohio debut on Saturday afternoon.

Career-Best Stretch … The Meridian, Miss. product is currently enjoying the best stretch of his young career. He has an average finish of 14.6 over the last five races, which includes a season-best 10th-place performance at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), and tallied three consecutive top-15 finishes for the first time in his career. Purdy has also earned his two best stage finishes in that span at WWTR and Sonoma (fourth and third).

Season to Date … After 13 starts, Purdy is in the midst of a career-best season. He resides 15th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings, the highest ranking of his career, and owns eight top-15 finishes, also a career high mark.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Matt Lucas and the BAMA Buggies team have prepared chassis No. 004 for it’s third and final appearance of the season. Purdy drove this Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in the two previous road course races at Circuit of the Americas and at Sonoma Raceway. Before the 2022 season, chassis No. 004 was used by the No. 16 team from 2017-2021.

Tune In … Coverage from Mid-Ohio begins Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET with qualifying on FOX Sports 1. NASCAR Raceday kicks off coverage Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by the green flag at 1:30 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 61 BAMA Buggies team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Chase Purdy Quote:

On continuing momentum at Mid-Ohio:

“Our team has done a great job improving throughout the season and we’ve been consistently knocking down solid finishes lately. Last week at Nashville was a great example of our group finding a way to make adjustments and get better throughout the night and run the best at the end of the race. All the guys on our BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro have put in a lot of effort to improving our program and I think we can continue to improve the rest of this year. Mid-Ohio will be a big test for us with never having any laps there before. We’ll need to make the most of Friday’s practice, get some quality laps in and hopefully give ourselves a good qualifying effort for Saturday. Road course racing always seems to get physical, so we’ll have to manage our equipment the right way so we can put ourselves in the right position for the last stage on Saturday afternoon.”