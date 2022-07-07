Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series



Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course | O’Reilly Auto Parts 150



Fast Facts

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Jamie Jones



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 25th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd



Chassis Intel: AM Racing Chassis No. 110; previously raced at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 (Start: 15th | Finish: 27th).



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back Austin: For the first time in over a month, Austin Wayne Self will return to the driving duties of the No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Self’s last race occurred at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on June 4, 2022.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 15th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six primary partnered races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



Congratulations Austin & Jennifer: During Austin Wayne Self’s brief sabbatical, he and his wife Jennifer Anderson Self welcomed daughter Zepplyn Jane Self to the world on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:43 a.m.



Zepplyn Jane weighed in at seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.



She is the pride and joy of the Self’s lives and is expected to attend her first race in person this weekend in Lexington, Ohio.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Stats: Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will mark Self’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Ohio’s 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Self has made nine starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish and carries an average finishing position of 16.0.



To The Point(s): Entering Mid-Ohio, Self sits 25th in the championship standings.



31 points keep Self from 20th in the championship strandings secured by Lawless Alan with 60 percent of the 2022 Truck Series season complete.



97 points separate Self from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Chase Purdy with nine races remaining this season.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 22nd in the Truck Series owner standings.



Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Rackley Roofing 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, former NASCAR Mexico Series champion Max Gutiérrez made his second career Truck Series start.



After starting at the rear of the field after a hiccup in Truck Series qualifying, Gutiérrez rocketed through the field during the 150-lap race to produce a competitive and career-best eighth-place finish in the Rackley Roofing 200.



Calling the Shots: Veteran crew chief Jamie Jones will lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team this weekend as crew chief.



This weekend marks his 149th race as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series but the first race for Austin Wayne Self.



In his previous 148 races, Jones has two poles, two wins, 18 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes to his Truck Series resume.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 140 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning seven years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.7.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: “I am glad to be back behind the wheel of the No. 20 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The last month has been very busy for me and while I hated not being able to race, I am thankful for the priceless time I spent with my wife and daughter.



“I am, however, focused on getting back behind the wheel this weekend and duplicating Max’s awesome finish from Nashville Superspeedway in our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet Silverado RST.”



On 2022 Season: “I think the AM Racing team has shown incredible strength at times during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. We started off the year with some solid results but went through a difficult stretch.



“I think the past two races, however, we have showcased that AM Racing has competitive equipment and we have what it takes to run inside the top-five and top-10 consistently. We just need the breaks to fall our way.



“Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course though is another chance for our team to prove what we have to work with and I do not plan to let them down.”

Social Spotlight:

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.

Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (67 laps | 151.28 miles) is the 15th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9:35 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. Qualifying will follow later in the day from 3:35 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag the following day on Saturday, July 9, 2022, shortly after 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

AM Racing PR