Young’s Motorsports Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 32nd 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Still Truckin’: This weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the sixth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and most recently at Knoxville Raceway. Sponsor Intel: For the 15th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes returning partner Ruedebusch as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 67-lap event this weekend. Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting. The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Grala will also compete at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 2022: In his five Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high 14th place finish twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway respectively. Kaz Grala Truck Series Mid-Ohio Sports Car Stats: Saturday afternoon’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Ohio’s 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course. Grala, however, does have one NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track finishing 27th after starting 19th in the No. 61 DMB Financial Ford for Fury Race Cars in the 2018 Rock N Roll Tequila 170. Kaz Grala Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Grala has made seven starts throughout his career with two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 11.3. Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Rackley Roofing 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Grala’s teammate Jesse Little made his 43rd career Truck Series start. After starting the race, a respectable 17th aboard his No. 02 Catchin' Deers Chevrolet Silverado RST – Little maintained a solid pace inside the top-20 for a majority of the event and capped the race off with a respectable 19th place finish in his Truck Series debut at the 1.33-mile speedway. Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 15th Truck Series race. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the 2.258-mile road course. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote: On Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: “I’ve been looking forward to this Mid-Ohio race all season. I’ve competed there in the Xfinity Series before, and just a couple of weeks ago raced a Trans-Am car there and set a new track record. “I know the track well, and I think that will give me a leg up on the competition, especially early in the weekend. I’m also coming off a Trans Am win at Road America last weekend, so I’m warmed up and fully in road course mode, which makes me even more excited to see what we can make happen this weekend. “Young’s Motorsports and I have always had strong runs on road courses together, and I expect Mid-Ohio to be no exception in our No. 02 Ruedebusch.com Chevrolet.”