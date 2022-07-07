Lawless Alan - O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

Alan on making his NCWTS debut at Mid-Ohio: “I’m excited to head to Mid-Ohio this weekend with our No. 45 AUTOChargit team. This is by far my favorite road course on the Truck Series schedule and it helps to bring a lot of prior experience to this track. I’m confident we’ll be able to put together a strong, bounce-back performance Saturday.”

Alan at Mid-Ohio: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday.

Alan brings prior experience into the weekend having run the 2019 TransAM TA2 and 2021 Audi World Racing League (WRL) Endurance races at Mid-Ohio.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Mid-Ohio.

Niece Motorsports PR