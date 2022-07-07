Justin Marks - O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

Marks on making his first NASCAR start since 2018 and returning to Mid-Ohio: “I’m glad I can help support Niece Motorsports and thrilled to be in the Worldwide Express colors. Their Silverados have been fast this year so we are going to Mid-Ohio this weekend with the mindset of not only having fun, but believing we will run welI. I know how fast Carson Hocevar was at the road course in Sonoma before he had to turn over the truck to Daniel [Suárez]. I expect he’ll be just as good on the road course at Mid-Ohio.”

Marks at Mid-Ohio: Marks makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Mid-Ohio Saturday and his first NASCAR national series start since September 2018. Saturday marks his 39th NCWTS start.

Marks won the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) event at Mid-Ohio on Aug. 13, 2016 after leading a race-high 43 laps. Additionally, Marks has 35 NXS starts and six NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) starts to his credit.

On the Truck: Marks will pilot the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Niece Motorsports PR