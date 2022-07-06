John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Mid-Ohio Preview

How beneficial will it be running the ARCA race before the Truck Series race this weekend?

“I think running laps this weekend is going to help with the limited track time. I’ve been able to at least run a Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio and it’s one of my favorite racetracks to go to. It’s an awesome race and I think reps are huge for this weekend.”

You’ve raced at Mid-Ohio in the Xfinity Series; how does it compare to the other road courses we’ve raced at in the Truck Series this year?

“Mid-Ohio is different than the other road courses we’ve been to this year in the Truck Series to me. There’s some tight roller sections and a couple long straightaways but a unique track in itself.”

In addition to your experience at Mid-Ohio, Eric Phillips (crew chief) has been on the box for four Xfinity Series races there. How beneficial will the experience he has a crew chief there be this weekend?