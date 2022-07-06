GMS Racing ARCA Mid-Ohio Preview

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday evening, in the Dawn 150. Dye will drive the GMS Racing No. 43 Champion Container, Heise LED, Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet.

- Friday's race will be Dye's inaugural attempt on a race course with the national touring ARCA Menards Series.

- DD competed in the ARCA Menards Series West event at Portland Intl. Raceway earlier this season, where he captured the General Tire Pole Award and finished fourth in adverse weather conditions. Dye has no other road-course starts of any kind.

- The Dawn 150 can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports app Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be provided by the Motor Racing Network, on SiriusXM Satelite Radio, and through ARCAracing.com.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

Quote:

"I'm truly excited to get up to Mid-Ohio on Friday and see what that place is all about. Portland was so much fun and I feel like we'll be able to translate some of what we learned there for Friday and when we go to Watkins Glen later this year. It'll also be great to have the Champion Container colors on our GMS Chevy for the first time this season."