Late-Race Incident Relegates Corey Heim to 33rd-Place Finish

· Heim qualified fourth for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 after putting down a lap time of 29.982 seconds at 159.696 mph in the qualifying session earlier in the afternoon.

· When the first caution of the night came out on lap 9, Heim was running in fourth and communicated to the No. 51 team that he “wouldn’t change a thing. We’re really good right now.”

· As the opening stanza progressed, the handling of the JBL Tundra TRD Pro started to shift as Heim came over the radio and said “it’s starting to get free out of (Turn) 4” with six laps to go in the stage.