Chandler Smith Battles to 15th-Place Finish at Nashville

· During the stage break, Smith communicated that the Safelite Tundra TRD Pro was “sliding the fronts too much” before hitting pit road for four tires and fuel with a chassis adjustment.
· When Stage Two went green on lap 53, the 19-year-old driver lined up on the bottom of the fourth row. After the fourth caution of the night slowed the field on lap 70, Smith reported that his Toyota was “a little free,” while running in fifth.
· After lining up at the top of the third row for the ensuing restart, the No. 18 Toyota began to slowly fall back through the field as Smith communicated that it was “wrecking loose.”
· As the field crossed the stripe to complete Stage Two on lap 90, Smith was scored in the 11th position, missing out on stage points.