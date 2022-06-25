DGR NCWTS Recap: Nashville Superspeedway - Preece Goes Back to Back!

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150 Start: 14th Stage 1: 17th Stage 2: 18th Finish: 28th Hailie Deegan qualified in the 14th position for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The Wastequip Ford F-150 fell to 16th on the initial start, dropping one more spot before settling into 17th by stage end. On the ensuing restart, the Temecula, CA native suffered contact, prompting the crew to keep an eye on a potential tire rub and aero damage. Following a lap 68 caution, Deegan pitted for tires, cleared her fenders and would rejoin the field in 21st. On an advantageous pit strategy call by Crew Chief Mike Hillman, the No. 1 would stay out for stage three, picking up valuable track position – sitting in 12th for th'e races final stage. Despite nearly cracking the top-ten, a restart with just over ten laps to go marked the end of Deegan’s good fortune after she was turned into the outside wall. The team was able to send her out for the race’s final laps, crossing the line in 28th.